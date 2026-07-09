Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.44.

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Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $110.48 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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