Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,087.33.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Insider Activity at Experian

In other news, insider Eduardo Vassimon purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,673 per share, with a total value of £151,024.50. Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,621, for a total value of £1,034,299.02. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,031 shares of company stock valued at $230,517,957. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Experian Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,816 on Monday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,203 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,987. The stock has a market cap of £24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,637.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,687.17.

Experian declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

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