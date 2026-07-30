Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

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Several brokerages have commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Expro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.36 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Expro Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $93,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $721,390.72. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

Further Reading

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