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Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Expro Group logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Expro Group a consensus "Hold" rating across seven firms (2 sell / 2 hold / 3 buy) with an average 1‑year price target of $16.00.
  • Expro reported $0.21 EPS (in line with estimates) but revenue of $382.13M missed consensus and was down 12.5% year‑over‑year; the stock trades around $15.88 with a market cap of about $1.81B.
  • Institutional investors own roughly 92.07% of shares, while analyst views remain mixed — notably Barclays raised its target to $21 (overweight) even as Freedom Capital cut to a "strong sell".
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 2,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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