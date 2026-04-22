Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Extendicare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Extendicare a consensus "Buy" rating (5 buys, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of C$29.38 and multiple recent upgrades pushing targets as high as C$34.50.
  • Shares recently traded at C$28.33 (one‑year high C$29.99) after reporting C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, and the company declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0441 per share (ex‑dividend April 30) implying a ~1.9% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.38.

Several research firms recently commented on EXE. TD Securities upgraded Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Desjardins set a C$34.50 price target on Extendicare and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.33. 179,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,798. Extendicare has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of C$462.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Extendicare's payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Extendicare Right Now?

Before you consider Extendicare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extendicare wasn't on the list.

While Extendicare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines