Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $155.80 and last traded at $157.3390, with a volume of 13628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.99 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

More Extra Space Storage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Extra Space Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and FFO beat estimates. Extra Space reported $1.25 in diluted EPS versus the $1.16 consensus estimate. Core FFO was $2.15 per share, ahead of the $2.06 estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Extra Space Storage Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Extra Space reported $1.25 in diluted EPS versus the $1.16 consensus estimate. Core FFO was $2.15 per share, ahead of the $2.06 estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly in line with the analyst consensus but signaling confidence in continued operating improvement. Moderating new supply and better rental rates are supporting same-store net operating income growth, which reached 3.5% in the quarter. Extra Space Storage Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly in line with the analyst consensus but signaling confidence in continued operating improvement. Moderating new supply and better rental rates are supporting same-store net operating income growth, which reached 3.5% in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Income and balance-sheet appeal remain supportive. EXR continues to offer a dividend yield of roughly 4.3%, while ongoing deleveraging following the Life Storage acquisition strengthens its financial position. The company also acquired 17 operating stores for $90.7 million during the quarter.

EXR continues to offer a dividend yield of roughly 4.3%, while ongoing deleveraging following the Life Storage acquisition strengthens its financial position. The company also acquired 17 operating stores for $90.7 million during the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Valuation has become a potential headwind. An analyst downgraded EXR to “hold,” arguing that the stock is approaching fair value after its strong run. The shares trade near a reported fair-value estimate of $156 and at a relatively high P/E ratio. Same-store occupancy also declined slightly to 94.2% from 94.4% a year earlier, while recent insider activity consisted of sales rather than purchases. Extra Space Storage Solid Fundamentals at a Fair Valuation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 184.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here