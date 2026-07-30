Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.80.

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Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.0%

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 745,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 184.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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