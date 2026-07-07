Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.8333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katayoun Motiey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $930,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,749,479.02. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,721,902 shares in the company, valued at $44,941,642.20. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,182 shares of company stock worth $15,423,978. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 74.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company's stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 254.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.88% and a net margin of 1.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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