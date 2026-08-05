Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $26.83. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 536,912 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,596,475 shares in the company, valued at $47,558,990.25. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Extreme Networks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Extreme Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Extreme Networks reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share , exceeding the $0.29 analyst consensus and increasing from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.3% year over year to $338.55 million , also above the $332.49 million estimate. Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Extreme Networks reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.29 analyst consensus and increasing from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.3% year over year to , also above the $332.49 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.33 is above the $1.21 consensus. First-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.29 also exceeds the $0.26 estimate, while quarterly revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million is above the $332.3 million consensus. Extreme Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of is above the $1.21 consensus. First-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.29 also exceeds the $0.26 estimate, while quarterly revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million is above the $332.3 million consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance is approximately $1.4 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations, suggesting that the earnings outlook—not accelerating sales growth—is the primary improvement.

Full-year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance is approximately $1.4 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations, suggesting that the earnings outlook—not accelerating sales growth—is the primary improvement. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains thin, with a reported net margin of just 1.30%, while the stock’s valuation is stretched at more than 200 times earnings. That leaves shares vulnerable to profit-taking even after an earnings beat.

Profitability remains thin, with a reported net margin of just 1.30%, while the stock’s valuation is stretched at more than 200 times earnings. That leaves shares vulnerable to profit-taking even after an earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares for approximately $1.49 million, reducing his direct holdings by 3.04%. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary signal, but it may still weigh on sentiment. Extreme Networks CEO Sells 50,000 Shares

Extreme Networks Trading Down 18.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The firm had revenue of $338.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.280-1.330 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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