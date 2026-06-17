ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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