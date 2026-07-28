Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on XZO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exzeo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

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Exzeo Group Stock Up 3.3%

XZO opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Exzeo Group has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Exzeo Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exzeo Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Exzeo Group

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,672,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,170,892.38. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,040. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XZO. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000.

Exzeo Group Company Profile

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Further Reading

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