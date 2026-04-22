Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Acquires $34,960.00 in Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,317,827.24. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00.

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Exzeo Group Price Performance

XZO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,959. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.45.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XZO. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exzeo Group

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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