Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Paresh Patel Acquires 2,000 Shares

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,618,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,409,140.22. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $32,860.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00.

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Exzeo Group Trading Down 1.2%

XZO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 136,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XZO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exzeo Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XZO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XZO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,059,000.

Exzeo Group Company Profile

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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