EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZPW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.80.

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EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In related news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 217,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,376. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,707 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

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