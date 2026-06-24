FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $617.4680 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $267.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 689,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,453,000 after acquiring an additional 566,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,409 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 482,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,151,000 after acquiring an additional 260,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,102 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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