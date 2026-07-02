FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $275.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the business services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $256.38.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 6.3%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $453.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $561,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,715 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $182,861,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet reported Q3 EPS of $4.53 versus consensus of $4.44 and revenue of $622.9 million versus $617.9 million expected, showing solid organic demand and continued ASV growth. Article link

FactSet reported Q3 EPS of $4.53 versus consensus of $4.44 and revenue of $622.9 million versus $617.9 million expected, showing solid organic demand and continued ASV growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is tracking toward the high end of its FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance ranges, which suggests management is confident in second-half execution. Article link

The company said it is tracking toward the high end of its FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance ranges, which suggests management is confident in second-half execution. Positive Sentiment: FactSet is deepening its AI push through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which could support future product differentiation and growth. Article link

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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