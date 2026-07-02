FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company's current price.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $256.38.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 6.3%

FDS stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $453.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet reported Q3 EPS of $4.53 versus consensus of $4.44 and revenue of $622.9 million versus $617.9 million expected, showing solid organic demand and continued ASV growth. Article link

FactSet reported Q3 EPS of $4.53 versus consensus of $4.44 and revenue of $622.9 million versus $617.9 million expected, showing solid organic demand and continued ASV growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is tracking toward the high end of its FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance ranges, which suggests management is confident in second-half execution. Article link

The company said it is tracking toward the high end of its FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance ranges, which suggests management is confident in second-half execution. Positive Sentiment: FactSet is deepening its AI push through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which could support future product differentiation and growth. Article link

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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