Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,074.43 and last traded at $1,056.5680. 48,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 344,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,122.97.

Specifically, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $1,353,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $697,200. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.14.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 7.2%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,230.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $674.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Altrafin AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,660,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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