Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 7.9% - Here's Why

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,379.14 and last traded at $1,381.3790. Approximately 141,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 335,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,280.57.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 5.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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