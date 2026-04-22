Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,225.00 and last traded at $1,225.00, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,211.11.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is $1,162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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