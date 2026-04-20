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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings: Farmers & Merchants reported EPS of $999.00 for the quarter, with a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.
  • Share price action: The stock ticked up 0.1% to $1,211.11 on Monday but traded just 5 shares versus an average volume of 196, hitting its 12‑month high.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: Market cap is $835.67M with a P/E of 9.04 and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.02), while quick and current ratios are both 0.74.
  • Interested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,211.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $981.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,104.86. The company has a market cap of $835.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.23.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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