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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp saw an unusually high volume of about 563 shares on Wednesday, up 183% from 199 shares, with the stock last trading near $1,204.9980 (prior close $1,161.00).
  • The company carries a market cap of roughly $831.45 million, a low PE ratio of 8.99, minimal debt-to-equity (0.02) and a low beta (0.23), with 50- and 200-day moving averages at $1,159.22 and $1,101.34 respectively.
  • In the most recent quarter the bank reported EPS of $34.29 on $62.96 million in revenue, posting a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session's volume of 199 shares.The stock last traded at $1,204.9980 and had previously closed at $1,161.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $831.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Right Now?

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