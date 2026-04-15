Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session's volume of 199 shares.The stock last traded at $1,204.9980 and had previously closed at $1,161.00.

Get FMCB alerts: Sign Up

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $831.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here