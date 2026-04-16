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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: The stock reached $1,205 on Thursday, but the move occurred on very thin volume of 163 shares, suggesting limited trading liquidity behind the gain.
  • Solid fundamentals: Latest quarter showed EPS $34.29 on $62.96M revenue, with a net margin of 30.88%, ROE 14.91%, a low debt-to-equity of 0.02, and valuation at P/E 8.99 (market cap ~$831M).
  • Technical/volatility profile: Shares trade above the 50-day ($1,160.03) and 200-day ($1,102.03) moving averages and have a low beta of 0.23, indicating an upward trend with low volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,205.00 and last traded at $1,205.00, with a volume of 163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $1,160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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