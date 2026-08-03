Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 24768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $941.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $331,220.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9,065.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company's stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

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