Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $14.36. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 398,200 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Farmers National Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $331,220.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,834 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,553 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 184,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 454.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,655 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 112,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company's stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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