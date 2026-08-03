FDM Group (LON:FDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FDM Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.19%.

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FDM Group Price Performance

FDM stock traded down GBX 7.20 on Monday, hitting GBX 116. 771,587 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,395. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 94.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 165.80. The stock has a market cap of £126.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18.

Insider Activity

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £8,923.16. Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 7,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £8,923.16. Insiders purchased a total of 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FDM Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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