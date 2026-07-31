Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.6250.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $734,290,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $675,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,127 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $387,090,000 after purchasing an additional 340,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $275,466,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $221,217,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $128.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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