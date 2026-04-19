Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6429.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $21.00 price objective on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 179.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,821 shares of the company's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 483,245 shares of the company's stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company's stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 185,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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