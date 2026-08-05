Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.73.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE FIS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,550,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,203. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, ahead of the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.38 billion matched expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. Management cited strength in Banking Solutions, improved margins and accelerating cash generation. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, ahead of the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.38 billion matched expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. Management cited strength in Banking Solutions, improved margins and accelerating cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still view FIS as undervalued following the selloff. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $56 from $60 but maintained an “outperform” rating; Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to $53 from $57 while also retaining “outperform.” Wells Fargo reduced its target to $58 from $67 and kept an “overweight” rating. Analyst price target updates

Several analysts still view FIS as undervalued following the selloff. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $56 from $60 but maintained an “outperform” rating; Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to $53 from $57 while also retaining “outperform.” Wells Fargo reduced its target to $58 from $67 and kept an “overweight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: FIS reported unusually heavy call-option buying, with investors purchasing 4,004 call contracts—more than double typical daily volume. The activity indicates increased speculative interest but does not confirm a sustained change in investor sentiment.

FIS reported unusually heavy call-option buying, with investors purchasing 4,004 call contracts—more than double typical daily volume. The activity indicates increased speculative interest but does not confirm a sustained change in investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its “neutral” rating while lowering its price target to $49 from $63. Barclays also reduced its target, to $43 from $44, and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revised targets imply limited to moderate upside from recent trading levels. FIS analyst ratings

UBS reaffirmed its “neutral” rating while lowering its price target to $49 from $63. Barclays also reduced its target, to $43 from $44, and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revised targets imply limited to moderate upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on FIS is its weaker-than-expected forward guidance. Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 consensus, while projected revenue of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion estimate.

The main pressure on FIS is its weaker-than-expected forward guidance. Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 consensus, while projected revenue of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion estimate. Negative Sentiment: FIS also cut full-year 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of $6.15–$6.24 and revenue of $13.6–$13.7 billion, below consensus estimates of $6.28 per share and $13.8 billion. The outlook reduction prompted the stock’s decline despite the quarterly earnings beat. FIS Beats Q2 Earnings, Cuts 2026 Outlook

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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