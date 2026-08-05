Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.55.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.5%

FIS stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $72.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $155,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $141,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $82,962,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.38 billion matched expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. FIS Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.38 billion matched expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted durable recurring growth, margin expansion, accelerating cash generation, and strong demand from banks for modernization, artificial intelligence, payments and issuing solutions. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted durable recurring growth, margin expansion, accelerating cash generation, and strong demand from banks for modernization, artificial intelligence, payments and issuing solutions. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering their targets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, RBC and Wells Fargo retained bullish ratings—outperform or overweight—and their revised targets imply approximately 24% to 31% potential upside from recent levels. Analyst Price Target Updates

Despite lowering their targets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, RBC and Wells Fargo retained bullish ratings—outperform or overweight—and their revised targets imply approximately 24% to 31% potential upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity preceded the earnings reaction, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options versus typical daily volume of 1,949. This signals speculative bullish interest but does not guarantee sustained buying.

Unusually heavy call-option activity preceded the earnings reaction, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options versus typical daily volume of 1,949. This signals speculative bullish interest but does not guarantee sustained buying. Negative Sentiment: FIS reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.15–$6.24 from a consensus estimate of $6.28 and lowered revenue guidance to $13.6–$13.7 billion versus $13.8 billion expected. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 and revenue guidance near $3.4 billion also trail consensus estimates of $1.65 and $3.5 billion, respectively. FIS Cuts 2026 Outlook

FIS reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.15–$6.24 from a consensus estimate of $6.28 and lowered revenue guidance to $13.6–$13.7 billion versus $13.8 billion expected. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 and revenue guidance near $3.4 billion also trail consensus estimates of $1.65 and $3.5 billion, respectively. Negative Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered price targets following the outlook reduction. Citigroup moved to a $45 neutral target, UBS cut its neutral target to $49, and Barclays reduced its equal-weight target to $43, indicating more cautious expectations for growth and margins. Analyst Rating and Target Changes

Analysts broadly lowered price targets following the outlook reduction. Citigroup moved to a $45 neutral target, UBS cut its neutral target to $49, and Barclays reduced its equal-weight target to $43, indicating more cautious expectations for growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: Industry commentary points to rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending as potential constraints on transaction-processing margins, adding to concerns raised by the weaker outlook. Financial Transaction Stocks in Focus

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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