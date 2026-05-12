Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday,Fidelity reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.71.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.25. 614,706 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,871 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,746 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 137,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS was selected by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to streamline reconciliations using FIS Data Integrity Manager, a contract that will handle more than 150 million transactions per day and highlights continued demand for its financial technology products. Article: FIS Selected to Streamline Reconciliations for Australia's Largest Bank

FIS was selected by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to streamline reconciliations using FIS Data Integrity Manager, a contract that will handle more than 150 million transactions per day and highlights continued demand for its financial technology products. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target on FIS to $57 from $65 but kept a buy rating, suggesting confidence in the company despite a lower valuation view.

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on FIS to $57 from $65 but kept a rating, suggesting confidence in the company despite a lower valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its target to $63 from $73 while maintaining a buy rating, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside even after trimming expectations.

UBS lowered its target to $63 from $73 while maintaining a rating, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $55 from $62 and reiterated an overweight rating, another sign that the sell-side remains constructive overall but more cautious on near-term upside.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $55 from $62 and reiterated an rating, another sign that the sell-side remains constructive overall but more cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Several analyst target cuts may be contributing to the stock’s weakness, as they point to more conservative expectations for FIS’s near-term share price performance.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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