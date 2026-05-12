Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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