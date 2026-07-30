Fidus Investment (FDUS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $42.3710 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.51%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.9%

FDUS stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $759 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 414.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidus Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDUS

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 523,659 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,921 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,736 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $4,778,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,152 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation NASDAQ: FDUS is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

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