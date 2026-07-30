FIGS (FIGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $186.1730 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.15 million. The business's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Trading Up 2.0%

FIGS stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. FIGS has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other FIGS news, Chairman Heather L. Hasson sold 32,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $464,077.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,433,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,546,454.31. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $338,145.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,129,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,189,905.03. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1,876.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth $65,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered FIGS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded FIGS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

Further Reading

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