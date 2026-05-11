FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.9286.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FIGS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FIGS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded FIGS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FIGS to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded FIGS from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $9,374,109.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares in the company, valued at $21,095,643.95. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $900,117.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,919,280.16. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 685,516 shares of company stock worth $11,233,441 in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in FIGS by 1,876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

FIGS Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:FIGS opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.12. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.15 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.10%.FIGS's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

FIGS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FIGS this week:

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

See Also

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