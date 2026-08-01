10,000 Shares in Insulet Corporation $PODD Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Insulet comprises approximately 0.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

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Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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