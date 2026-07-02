10,304 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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