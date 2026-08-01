10,389 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,389 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,286.2% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,835 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $102,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,267 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $332.72 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $332.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here