10,552 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 232,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,557,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Barclays upgraded Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $23,879,612. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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