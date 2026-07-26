113,060 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc $CASS Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,060 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Cass Information Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cass Information Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cass reported record second-quarter net income and said diluted EPS rose to $0.81, up 22.7% year over year and above some expectations, helped by continued net interest margin expansion and strong expense control. Cass Information Systems reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cass reported record second-quarter net income and said diluted EPS rose to $0.81, up 22.7% year over year and above some expectations, helped by continued net interest margin expansion and strong expense control. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for shareholders. MarketBeat CASS page

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with more firms adding to CASS than trimming positions, including notable increases from FOCUS Partners Wealth, Crawford Investment Counsel, and Punch & Associates. Cass Information Systems (CASS) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with more firms adding to CASS than trimming positions, including notable increases from FOCUS Partners Wealth, Crawford Investment Counsel, and Punch & Associates. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in well below expectations at $49.94 million versus $51.02 million expected in one report, and another data source cited a sharp year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue, highlighting pressure on the top line despite stronger profitability. Cass Information Systems (CASS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Revenue came in well below expectations at $49.94 million versus $51.02 million expected in one report, and another data source cited a sharp year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue, highlighting pressure on the top line despite stronger profitability. Negative Sentiment: EPS also narrowly missed the consensus estimate of $0.72, which may temper enthusiasm even though results were strong on a year-over-year basis. MarketBeat CASS page

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASS shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cass Information Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on Cass Information Systems and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cass Information Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $698.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cass Information Systems's payout ratio is 48.67%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

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