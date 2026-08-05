11,317 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,317 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMW selects NXP’s UWB technology for 2026 vehicles. BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband solution in selected 2026 vehicle programs, with potential use across its fleet. The technology supports secure Digital Key Plus hands-free vehicle access and in-cabin presence detection for people and animals. The design win strengthens NXP’s position in automotive connectivity, safety and access systems. NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group’s Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband solution in selected 2026 vehicle programs, with potential use across its fleet. The technology supports secure Digital Key Plus hands-free vehicle access and in-cabin presence detection for people and animals. The design win strengthens NXP’s position in automotive connectivity, safety and access systems. Positive Sentiment: The platform could expand beyond the initial applications. NXP said the same secure UWB system may enable future features such as kick sensing, intrusion alerts and automatic charging, increasing its potential value to automotive manufacturers.

NXP said the same secure UWB system may enable future features such as kick sensing, intrusion alerts and automatic charging, increasing its potential value to automotive manufacturers. Neutral Sentiment: UBS maintained upside in its revised valuation. UBS cut its rating on NXP from Buy to Hold and reduced its price target from $305 to $270. Although the downgrade signals less confidence in the growth outlook, the new target still implies approximately 13.6% upside from the cited share price. UBS downgrades NXP to Neutral on China auto risks

UBS cut its rating on NXP from Buy to Hold and reduced its price target from $305 to $270. Although the downgrade signals less confidence in the growth outlook, the new target still implies approximately 13.6% upside from the cited share price. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned of China automotive inventory risks and limited AI exposure. The firm believes a potential correction in China’s auto inventory could weigh on NXP’s growth. It also noted that NXP has relatively limited exposure to AI data-center infrastructure, reducing its participation in one of the semiconductor industry’s strongest current growth themes.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here