11,351 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,817,000. Boston Partners grew its position in NRG Energy by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $287,469,000 after buying an additional 1,001,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,360,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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