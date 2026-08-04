11,403 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Purchased by SWP Investment Management LLC

SWP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,403 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $769,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,370,900. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,165.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,199,682.96. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,459. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $240.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here