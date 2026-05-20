11,574 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC

Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average is $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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