120,423 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.16% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in YETI by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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