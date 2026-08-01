123,116 Shares in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,220,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 887 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,202 shares of the company's stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8%

PACCAR stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Further Reading

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