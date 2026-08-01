125,000 Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc $KWY Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KWY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KWY alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $18,616,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 149.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,754 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,077 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,839 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWY opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 72.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,800 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $37,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 372,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,520. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $294,783. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $54,628 in the last ninety days. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company that operates through a group of subsidiaries focused on extended warranty and specialty insurance-related services. The company's businesses primarily provide administration, underwriting, and related support services for protection products offered through automotive, consumer, and other markets.

Kingsway has historically operated in the insurance and service contract space, with activities centered on helping businesses and consumers manage risk and protection coverage needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KWY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kingsway Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kingsway Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Kingsway Financial Services currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here