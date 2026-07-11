1,256 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $557.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $491.60 and its 200 day moving average is $318.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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