13,334 Shares in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,334 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of NWPX Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 575,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $152.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $159.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.70 million. Analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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