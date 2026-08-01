13,473 Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,473 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the mining company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the mining company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts: Sign Up

BHP Group Stock Down 1.6%

BHP opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Argus set a $95.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

Trending Headlines about BHP Group

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BHP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BHP Group wasn't on the list.

While BHP Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here